Bonner Springs woman wants answers after car set on fire, suspect caught on camera

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. -- A woman in Bonner Springs woman's car was set on fire, and she wants to know who's responsible.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in a small neighborhood off N. Nettleton Avenue in Bonner Springs where Morgan Simpson, her young son, her mother and grandmother live.

Simpson said while she might be without a car, she's thankful this holiday season that things didn’t turn out much worse.

"Who would even think to do something like this to somebody? You have no heart. You have no regard to the people involved. It's just scary. People don't understand how it affects you emotionally," Simpson said.

The incident was captured on a neighbor's security camera.

The fire was so fierce it totaled the Chevy Equinox and the family's other car.

"It barely missed the gas tank on her car, but the fumes and wind was picking up," Simpson said. "You could start to smell the smoke in the house. I actually had to call my sister to get my grandma and my son because she is on oxygen."

She said her neighbor heard the fire and alerted the sleeping family. That same neighbor also jumped into action to move the family's other car from the path of the flames.

Simpson said if it weren't for him, she doesn't know what could have happened.

"We are just so grateful. We are very thankful," she said. "Had it not been for him, we could have lost so much more. We could have lost a life. Someone could have been seriously hurt."

Simpson said other neighbors have been targets of theft and vandalism in the past, including her family.

Some think extra street lights in the dark area are needed, something Simpson believes would have helped.

"It makes you get angry. It's frustrating. Like, you have the footage right there, but you can't see who it is, and there is nothing you can do. You feel helpless," she said.

But Simpson's hoping the surveillance video is enough. Although it's grainy and hard to make out a suspect, she hopes it will encourage someone to do the right thing and speak up.

Bonner Springs police are investigating this as a case of arson. If you have any information, call Bonner Springs police at 913-422-5674.