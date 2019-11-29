Injuries reported after driver fleeing police causes four-car pile-up in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Injuries are reported after a driver fleeing police Friday afternoon caused a four car pile-up near 135th and Pflumm.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old KCK woman was fleeing police around 2 p.m. on eastbound 135th Street when she allegedly ran a red light on Black Bob Road, causing her Chevy Suburban to crash into another vehicle.

She then continued driving and rear-ended another vehicle, causing a four-car pile up. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two other people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries. Several other people were not injured.

It’s unknown why the woman was wanted by police of if she’ll face any charges.