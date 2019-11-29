× Joe’s Weather World: Impressive pacific storm coming through the Plains (FRI-11/29)

Happy Friday. Another cold and misty day out there with some increasing showers developing later this afternoon and into tonight. The system coming through the region will affect our area in both a good way and a bad way. The bad way is with more crummy weather and then an eventual cold shot of air coming into the area Saturday night. In a good way the storm will suck up some warmer air into the area overnight into tomorrow.

The overall pattern though isn’t overly cold…as a matter of fact the 1st week plus of December are mainly near or above average for temperatures. No snowstorms are showing up for now.

Forecast:

Today: Dreary and chilly with temperatures near 40°. Some mist/drizzle then showers during the afternoon.

Tonight: Showers and storms into the wee hours of the morning with rising AM temperatures into the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy…gusts 30-40 MPH possible. Warm with highs in the 60° range towards lunch then perhaps a couple of degrees lower later in the day

Sunday: Blustery and colder with gusty NW winds to 30+ MPH…maybe a few snow flurries as well. Lots of clouds.

Discussion:

Not too many nice things you can say about this satellite picture really.

We’re somewhere in the mess of all that white.

I’m starting to see some rain develop in the southern Plains and moving towards the NE…

Here is local radar…

Our final storm…as we’ve been saying this week…storm #3 is out in CA now…and moving eastbound.

Tbs one is a big snowmaker in CA and AZ. Northern AZ is getting hammered today. Snowing like crazy last I saw in Sedona and Flagstaff. Farther south of there there is flooding going on.

Most of the N AZ heavier snows are above 6000-7000′ or so…

As we go higher up in the atmosphere…to around 18,000 feet or so…we can trace the path of the storm…

As the upper level storm moves towards NE tomorrow…accumulating snow will spread into the northern Plains region.

and then spread east through the upper Midwest. This is going to be a nasty storm in northern MN…with Blizzard warnings in effect for the Duluth area…

To show you the scope of the storm…look at all the watches/warnings/advisories that are hoisted for the western and northern US…via Pivotal Weather

For us…just rain…maybe some thunder and also lots of wind tomorrow and Sunday.

Here is a look at the HRRR model…that should auto-update. .For timing…18Z is 12PM…0Z is 6PM…6Z is 12AM and 12Z is 6AM.

By tomorrow night the colder air will be sweeping into the KC region…

We’ll start to moderate a bit early next week.

Our feature photo comes from Kevin Lewis…sort of an eerie shot with all the fog/mist we’ve had.

Joe