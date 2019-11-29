Lee’s Summit organization delivers more than 100 meals to senior citizens on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A local program and dozens of volunteers made sure senior citizens did not go hungry this Thanksgiving.

FOX4 photojournalist Jon Haiduk followed One Good Meal as they delivered more than 100 meals to senior citizens spending the holiday at home alone.

This was the program's second year delivering on Thanksgiving.

If you'd like to help them deliver meals in the future, bake or just fund one of their missions, click or tap here.

The organizers said there's a similar program starting up in Smithville soon.