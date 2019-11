KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run Friday night in Kansas City.

The crash happened near Independence and Cypress avenues around 7:45 p.m.

Officials said a driver hit and killed a man around 7:45 p.m. and then left the scene.

Police are still investigating. They have not released any suspect or vehicle information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.