NFL indefinitely suspends Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw for betting on multiple games

NEW YORK — Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years a player has been banned for gambling.

The league announced the suspension on Friday. Shaw was banned for at least the rest of the season.

According to the NFL, a league investigation found no information that Shaw used inside information or compromised any games. Shaw has not played this season.

The league also says it found no evidence that teammates, coaches or other players were aware of Shaw betting on games.

Shaw may petition for reinstatement on or after Feb. 21.

Suspensions of NFL players for betting are rare. The highest-profile case was in 1963 when Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers and Alex Karras of the Detroit Lions were banned for the entire season. Both were reinstated the following season and Hornung went on to make the Hall of Fame.

In the most recent case, Baltimore Colts quarterback Art Schlichter was suspended in 1983 for betting on NFL games and other sporting events. He, too, was reinstated the following year.