Paulie’s Penguin Playground in Olathe now open for the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A favorite holiday is now open.

Paulie's Penguin Playground has been a family friendly destination in Olathe for over a decade.

Owner Paul Craig and his wife started collecting the inflatable penguins after his mother died as a way to get back into the holiday spirit. They eventually collected so many inflatables that they opened the display to the public.

"I was in a funk and then the inflatables came out and my wife collects penguins so as a whim," Craig said.

"I got a couple of them and it just grew and grew from there and what started the first year was three maybe to five penguins and then ended up being 15 to 20 the next year and 40 to 45 and exponentially grew to the 200 plus penguins that you see every year now."

Paulie's Penguin Playground is free, but donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society are accepted. It's open 24/7 until Christmas night and it's located at 16617 Indian Creek parkway in Olathe.