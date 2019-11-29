Police identify 31-year-old woman killed in restaurant parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities have released the name of a 31-year-old woman who was shot and killedin a car at a fast-food restaurant parking lot in Kansas City.

Police identified the victim as 31-year-old Ashley Toner.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon outside a Wendy’s restaurant. Police say a man driving the car shot a woman later identified as Toner and then attempted to take his own life.

Police say the man remains hospitalized in critical condition. His name hasn’t been released.