Police say multiple people injured after stabbing near London Bridge

LONDON — Police have said they are dealing with an incident at London Bridge in central London.
Police tweeted around 8:50 a.m., they they were responding to a stabbing near the bridge.
Officials have arrested a man.
“We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow,” the tweet said.
Images and video on social media shows emergency vehicles on the bridge, and onlookers including a BBC journalist reported hearing what sounded like gunshots at the scene.
The police service told CNN it is dealing with a “dynamic situation.”