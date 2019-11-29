Police say multiple people injured after stabbing near London Bridge

Posted 8:55 am, November 29, 2019, by

LONDON — Police have said they are dealing with an incident at London Bridge in central London.

Police tweeted around 8:50 a.m., they they were responding to a stabbing near the bridge.

Officials have arrested a man.

“We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow,” the tweet said.

Images and video on social media shows emergency vehicles on the bridge, and onlookers including a BBC journalist reported hearing what sounded like gunshots at the scene.

The police service told CNN it is dealing with a “dynamic situation.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.