Police say multiple people injured after stabbing near London Bridge

LONDON — Police have said they are dealing with an incident at London Bridge in central London.

Police tweeted around 8:50 a.m., they they were responding to a stabbing near the bridge.

Officials have arrested a man.

“We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow,” the tweet said.

Images and video on social media shows emergency vehicles on the bridge, and onlookers including a BBC journalist reported hearing what sounded like gunshots at the scene.

BBC reporter John McManus says he saw a group of men on London Bridge and there "appeared to be a fight going on". Armed police then quickly arrived and shots were firedhttps://t.co/x1pXsMDwuK pic.twitter.com/b7OBqIPN0c — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 29, 2019

The police service told CNN it is dealing with a “dynamic situation.”