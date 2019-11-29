Three people stabbed on busy shopping street in The Hague, police say

Posted 2:26 pm, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:11PM, November 29, 2019

Three people have been wounded in a stabbing incident in the Dutch city of The Hague, police said Friday evening.

The police did not give a motive.

“Stabbing incident with multiple wounded on the Big Market Street in The Hague. Emergency Services are on the scene. More information to follow from this account,” police tweeted in Dutch.

Police have asked eyewitnesses to come forward and said the situation is “complex.”

The incident happened at a busy shopping street in the center of the city.

The news comes hours after a man was shot dead in central London by police officers, in a terrorist stabbing incident that left a number of people injured.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.