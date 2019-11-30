7-year-old dies after fire guts mobile home near St. Louis

MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. — A 7-year-old boy is dead and several others are injured after a fire completely destroyed a mobile home on Nov. 30.

The Lincoln County Fire Protection District responded to the fire at 1:51 a.m. on Blue Bunting Circle off of US-61, according to a Facebook post from the district. When responders arrived, they found heavy fire coming out of the home.

Photos of the fire show flames coming from within the home and openings in the wooden supports where the walls used to stand. Siding was melted off, and a car near the home was also damaged.

Nine people were able to escape from the home. However, firefighters went searching for another person who was missing after the fire was under control.

They found the remains of a 7-year-old. His name has not been released.

Four of the people who escaped were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Moscow Mills is a town about 30 miles northwest of Chesterfield.