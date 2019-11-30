× Coffee shop using coat rack to keep community warm beyond hot beverages

DAVENPORT, Iowa — There’s a coat rack sitting on the corner of 3rd Street and Scott Street in downtown Davenport, and it is filling a need in the community.

A yellow sign posted on the rack reads, “Have a coat, leave a coat. Need a coat, Take a coat.”

It’s one way 392 Caffe Dport is encouraging the community to give back this year, according to a report by WQAD.

“It’s been just a super beautiful thing to see,” said 392 Caffe Business Partner Dann Stuhlman. “Cars will pull up, people will get out and people will just start hanging coats, hanging scarfs, putting hats, putting blankets out and get in their car and drive off.”

This is the first year the coat rack has been set up in Davenport. However, 392 Caffe’s coat closet has served the Clinton, Iowa community for the past five years.

Last year, organizers estimate they were able to help give away 400 coats to people in need.

“There is a huge need out there and its not always met by a traditional agency,” said Stuhlman.

392 Caffe operations Manager Avalon Brooks says the rack fills up during the day and then empties out during the overnight hours, as people come to take what they need.

“It’s heartwarming to know that even though we don`t see it, we are making a difference,” said Brooks.”We are basically just putting our heart out there and hoping that people in the community will do the same. Its just kind of who we are,” said Brooks.

The coffee shop encouraging customers to #BeTheLight and give back to those in need.

The coat rack will remain in place until January or February, according to Brooks.