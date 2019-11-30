FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Oak Grove

Posted 1:14 pm, November 30, 2019, by , Updated at 01:15PM, November 30, 2019

OAK GROVE, Mo — Authorities are at the Commercial Bank of Oak Grove investigating after an early morning bank robbery.  The call came in about 9:00 am Saturday morning.  The suspect came into the bank, gave the teller a note demanding money.  No weapon was ever displayed and no one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6′ – 6′ 1″, wearing gloves, a hooded coat, a hat with ear flaps and possibly wearing a wig with shoulder length black hair.  He left the bank on foot headed southbound from the bank.  He had an unknown amount of money.

