FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, Mo — Authorities are at the Commercial Bank of Oak Grove investigating after an early morning bank robbery. The call came in about 9:00 am Saturday morning. The suspect came into the bank, gave the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was ever displayed and no one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6′ – 6′ 1″, wearing gloves, a hooded coat, a hat with ear flaps and possibly wearing a wig with shoulder length black hair. He left the bank on foot headed southbound from the bank. He had an unknown amount of money.