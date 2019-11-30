× Joe’s Weather World: A brief warm-up before colder air returns (SAT-11/30)

The month of November is going to go down as a cold dry-ish month. We’ll end up about 3° below average and precip will end up just shy of 1″. Odds are this will be the 5th coldest 10/1-11/30 in KC weather history. Remember that October was cold too after a very warm September. To say the last few months have been interesting…is an understatement.

Today will be fascinating As I type this the skies are trying to clear out and the temperatures have been going up over the past several hours…we’re approaching 50° now…and we should get to 60° or so before the day is done.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer with highs near 60°. Winds may gust to 30-40 MPH

Tonight: Windy and turning colder with variable clouds…low near 32°

Sunday: Windy and cold with mostly cloudy skies. Some flurries are possible…maybe some light snow to the north or northeast of KC. Dusting is possible towards that area. Temperatures only in the mid 30s with a colder feel with the 30 MPH wind gusts.

Monday: Cold morning…lower 20s then a cool afternoon…lower 40s

Discussion:

The surface weather map is impressive at 9AM…

This strengthening surface low pressure area will slowly migrate towards IA today.

We’re about to go into the dry slot of the storm…

Farther north this is going to be a raging snowstorm/blizzard. The more “orangey” color are the blizzard warnings.

Here in the KC area we’re under a Wind Advisory for the stronger gusts…

In the northern Plains though…most of this is snow…

A couple of close-ups…

Locally we”ll be in a favorable spot for warmth today through about 3PM or so…then cooler air will spread into the area ahead of the colder air tonight.

55-60° seems doable…

Tomorrow the colder air is with us…and it lingers into Monday but with sunshine helping Monday.

After that…milder air will take over for a few days…a run towards 60° isn’t out of the question sometime next week.

For you snow lovers…not good news…as I’ve mentioned on the air for a few days…no significant snows coming at least through the 10th of December…perhaps longer. A warm 1st 10+ days of the month overall are expected.

Our feature photo comes from ‎Vicki Anderson Dolt‎ out in Lawson, MO

Joe