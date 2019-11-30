Lawn care business owner loses livelihood, $25K worth of equipment after overnight theft in Blue Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Laderos Reid stands slightly stooped in the middle of a trailer once filled with powerful and expensive lawn care equipment, hands in his pockets. He looks around the trailer, now empty.

Hundreds of small businesses are celebrating their role and entrepreneurship around the metro for small business Saturday. Meanwhile, Reid, a small business owner himself, is counting his losses.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Reids' home surveillance cameras captured someone backing into his driveway with a truck and taking off with his trailer.

Thankfully, a community-wide effort along with the help of social media would help locate the trailer. But access to everything Reid needs for work?

Gone. Only a single gas canister was left behind.

“It’s about $25,000 or more. The stand-on lawnmower alone, the 52-inch is about nine grand," he said.

Reid started L&L Lawn Service largely out of his own savings account. He said he was trying to build something for his family.

“I am here to try and feed my family, show my children that if they work hard, they can achieve something, and pass it on to your children," Reid said.

However, he said he's shocked someone would do something like this, especially in what he thought was a safe area.

"That's why I moved to Blue Springs. It's supposed to be safe, and you wouldn't think something like that would happen around here," he said. "When someone does something like that, it hurts the community, it hurts the actual family, and it just puts a bad name here in Blue Springs."

For now, he plans to start over, piece by piece, the same way he began. Right now, his customers are on standby.

Reid says he only wishes people realized how much thieves impacted people's livelihoods.

For now, he said he plans to get the business back up and running by Spring.

If you have any information about this theft, you're asked to call Blue Springs Police at (816) 228-0151.