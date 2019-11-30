Man shot several times near Forest Hill & Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City

Shooting scene at Gregory and Flora

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after finding a man shot several times on Nov. 30.

Officers with the Kansas City Police Department responded to Gregory Boulevard and Flora Avenue at 7:30 p.m. on reports of a man on the ground outside. This location is just across the street from Forest Hill & Calvary Cemetery.

When they got there, they found a man in his 20’s who had been shot several times, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Jacob Becchina told FOX4.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on a suspect.

This incident is still under investigation.

