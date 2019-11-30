Oak Grove police searching for man’s next of kin

I

OAK GROVE, Mo. — Police in Oak Grove are asking to help in finding next of kin for a man found dead this month.

According to Oak Grove police chief, Charlie Gartman was found dead in Oak Grove on Nov. 14. The County’s medical examiner’s office has not been successful in locating anyone, even after they had “conducted an extensive and exhaustive search for next of kin,” according to Chief Byron Price.

It’s believed Gartman was from Theodesia, Missouri, east of Branson.

This is a developing story. Any information regarding Gartman to call Detective B. Conley at (816) 690- 3773, extension 1100.