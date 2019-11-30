× Security guard and customer critically injured in Kansas City gas station shooting at 37th and Broadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A security guard and a customer are both in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station at 37th Street and Broadway Boulevard late Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:50 p.m. and found both victims inside the Xpress Mart Shell store.

Police said that a suspect walked into the store shortly before midnight Friday night and begin firing shots. The security guard was shot first, and the suspect then fired additional shots, hitting a customer making a purchase.

Police have not yet provided any surveillance video or suspect description. The security guard and customer were taken to an area hospital for treatment.