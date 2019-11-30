Sheriff: Man drives stolen SUV- to bail brother out of jail for stealing SUV

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. – It was not the 2-for-1 Black Friday special authorities in Northeast Kansas were expecting, as they caught two Topeka brothers driving stolen vehicles hours apart.

A Jackson County, Kansas sheriff’s deputy stopped a stolen car near Mayetta. Sheriff Tim Morse says the car was stolen, and Eric McCracken was arrested.

A few hours later, an off-duty deputy was told about a stolen car driving into Holton, Kansas. The driver drove through yards before stopping behind an old grocery store and running away. Keith McCracken was eventually found by a police dog and arrested for driving a stolen vehicle.

“It is believed that the younger McCracken was (en route) to the Jackson County Jail to post bail on his older brother in a stolen vehicle,” Morse said in a news release.

Both brothers are also facing related charges, including license violations and running from police.