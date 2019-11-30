× Shots fired at Independence Commons draws large police presence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A large police presence is responding to reports of shots fired outside of Ross Dress for Less at Independence Commons on Nov. 30.

Police said they got the call at 9 p.m.

Workers at a business nearby told FOX4 they were taking the trash out when they heard the shots ring out. Later, a police officer came by carrying an unidentified rifle and told the employees to remain inside.

Police told FOX4 that no one was shot. They have not located anyone involved.

Independence Commons is a strip mall across 39th Street from Independence Center mall.

FOX4 has a crew on scene and will provide more information when it becomes available.