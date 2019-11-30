Suspicious death investigated as a homicide at 38th and Monroe in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a death they are calling suspicious as a homicide after called to an incident on Nov. 30.

Emergency medical services responded to a call just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of 38th Street and Monroe Avenue, a mostly residential area just west of Cleaver II Boulevard. Officers had found an unresponsive male and called in the EMS services.

Medical responders declared the man dead at the scene, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Jake Becchina said.

After a preliminary investigation, dectives have determined the death suspicious, although police did not say why.

Sgt. Becchina said its still early in the investigation and there are too many unknowns. Detectives will be working with the Crime Scene investigators and the Medical Examiners to determine how the man died, and what led to him being at this location.

Police are asking anyone who was in this area during this time or who may have any information on this case to call Homicide Detectives at 234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS anonymously. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.