These 4 Kansas City area pop-up bars will get you in the holiday spirit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pop-up bars and restaurants have exploded in popularity in recent years, with the Kansas City area being no exception.

This year, there are four holiday themed pop-up bars to choose from. Whether you like traditional Christmas cheer or want some off-the-beaten-path fun, there's something for everyone at these festive watering holes.

Miracle Kansas City -- This concept was actually open last year in Kansas City, but this year, they've added a second location: Miracle on the Plaza.

Miracle Kansas City features beer, wine, food and holiday-themed shots and drinks. They also sell Christmas-themed drinkware.

"We want you to walk in here and become overwhelmed with joy," John Burdick, with Miracle on the Plaza, said. "From the glassware all done, to the straw, to the drink, to the food, everything is holiday cheer."

Check out the "Dasher Dancer" features whiskey, apple brandy, ginger beer, banana whipped cream or the "Christmaspolitan" is a mix of vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry juice, lime, rosemary, absinthe mist.

Reservations are available for $17.50- $25 a table. Miracle on the Plaza is open now through New Year's Eve and Miracle at Rockhill Grille is open now through Dec. 28. Hours are 3 p.m. to midnight.

Sippin Santa -- Does Santa wear Hawaiian shirts? He does at this bar!

Sippin Santa is actually a sister bar to Miracle. This year, Sippin Santa is taking over the back room at craft cocktail bar Julep in Westport. Enjoy fruity beverages and some holiday cheer.

"It’s got a very warm vibe, very comfortable and relaxed, and just a great way to bring in my favorite time of year," owner Beau Williams said.

Hours are Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.; Saturday from noon to 1:30 a.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Better Watch Out -- If you think "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie, this is the bar for you.

Better Watch Out is the second time Edward Schmalz, the owner of Pawn and Pint, has created a pop-up concept in the space above Screenland Armour. Apparition debuted in the space in September as a Halloween-themed bar.

"When you enter ‘Better Watch Out,’ you are going to immediately feel like like you’ve been invited to the party for everyone on the naughty list," co-founder Edward Schmalz said.

Now, you better watch out because Santa is coming to town! The new pop-up bar features a menu of misfit cocktails and "Nightmare Before Christmas" decor.

"Both my partner and I have always loved the alternative Christmas movies. Everything from Krampus, to Nightmare Before Christmas," Schmalz said. "We have laid out our place to really recreate the feeling of being in a sort of alternative 90’s Christmas movie. Kind of when you enter, we have everything from Jack Skellington, to DieHard, to Krampus, to the Grinch."

Better Watch Out is open from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on select days until New Year's Eve.