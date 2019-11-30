Wind Advisory starts later tonight

We’re Weather Aware for later this evening and overnight as most of the metro area is under a Wind Advisory starting at 6 pm and lasting through early Sunday morning.

Here’s a snapshot of forecast wind gusts in the overnight hours. The wind shifts to the west and west northwest behind this cold front. As the center of this system passes to our north, we’ll be on the receiving end of wind gusts in excess of 40 mph at times.

Wind will specifically increase after sunset. It’s not out of the question that we’ll encounter a few gusts up to 50 mph as well. Isolated power outages will be possible. After last night’s rain, the soil is a bit damp. That could cause a few of these trees to uproot a bit more easily. If you’re in an area that is prone to power outages in these situations or you need to tie something down, the rest of Saturday will be a good time for that.