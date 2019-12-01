After 3 killings this weekend, KC homicide count now passes last year’s number

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Another deadly weekend in Kansas City, Missouri raises the homicide rate, breaking a record we don't want to.

According to KCPD, there have now been more people killed this year in KCMO than all of last year and 2019 is not over yet.

"It's unfortunate to hear about another loss of life in this neighborhood," Neighbor Darryl Olive said.

Darryl Olive lives a few blocks from Kansas City, Missouri's latest homicide, which happened at an apartment building Sunday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., police say a man was found shot dead.

"I don't understand anyone's motive to take anyone else's life," Olive said.

Two other people were killed Saturday. The first, a suspicious death at 38th and Monroe, which was followed by a shooting just a few hours later near Gregory and Flora.

That's three homicides in less than 24 hours and 139 this year to date.

With one month still to go, Kansas City has now surpassed the 'total' number of people killed in 2018.

"It's really shocking and scary that it was so close to where we are," Olive said.

The rash of violence has rocked olive personally. Three months ago, a man was shot and killed right in front of his home, near Lockridge Avenue and Benton Boulevard.

"So literally my partner was holding the guy in his arms as he bled out," Olive said.

That man is 26-year-old Isaac Brown. Police are still looking for two people they believe the pair might have information about the August murder.

"It's traumatic. It's traumatic for the community, it's traumatic for us on an individual level. It's something hard to recover from," Olive said. "Unfortunately, it happened and we're doing things in this neighborhood to try to support each other and try to prevent that from ever happening again."

Police have arrested one person in the most recent homicide, the one at 29th and Prospect.

Remember, you could get up to $25,000 for what you know and you never leave your name with Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477.