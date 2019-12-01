× Couple ties the knot at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center

STRATFORD, Conn. — A Stratford, Connecticut couple tied the knot at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center on Saturday afternoon.

Hospital staff officiated the marriage of 26-year-old Jonathan Sales and 27-year-old Alyssa Griffin in Hartford.

It is the first wedding for the hospital.

Sales, who beat cancer as a 13 year old, has had his cancer return.

The couple originally planned to get married next year.

“They were planning a big wedding like so many do but when it really comes down to it what it really means to be married they wanted to just forget all of the trappings and just be together,” said Maura Wyerger, the bride’s mother.

Sales will continue to seek treatment for his cancer at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.