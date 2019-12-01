High winds cause mobile home being transported to blow over near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. — High winds Sunday afternoon caused a mobile home that was being transported to blow over on Interstate 70.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. at mile marker 328, just west of Topeka.

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed the highway while crews worked the scene. The highway was reported to be back open just before 1:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Most of the metro is under a wind advisory until 3 p.m. Sunday with northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.