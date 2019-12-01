High winds cause mobile home being transported to blow over near Topeka

Posted 2:34 pm, December 1, 2019, by

TOPEKA, Kan. — High winds Sunday afternoon caused a mobile home that was being transported to blow over on Interstate 70.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. at mile marker 328, just west of Topeka.

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed the highway while crews worked the scene. The highway was reported to be back open just before 1:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Most of the metro is under a wind advisory until 3 p.m. Sunday with northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.