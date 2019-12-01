Man dead in shooting at Gregory & Flora

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead following a shooting in Kansas City.

Investigators were called out to Gregory Blvd. & Flora Saturday evening on a shooting investigation. A man was found shot multiple times in the street.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died of his injuries.

Detectives haven’t publicly released information about the victim or any suspects in this case. They do ask that you call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS with information, or submit a tip here.