KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a Sunday morning homicide.

Around 8:15 Sunday morning, they were called out to 29th & Prospect on a shooting call. A man was found shot and killed at an apartment complex at that location.

One suspect is in custody; neither that suspect, nor the victim, have been publicly identified.

Police are asking anyone who could provide additional information in this case to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or submit a tip here.