6-year-old boy starts toy drive to help children in KC metro have a Merry Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 6-year-old boy from Kansas City, Kansas is helping make sure other children have a Merry Christmas this holiday season.

Mason Brady was watching a video about a little boy who was made fun of on Halloween because of his homemade costume. Mason then had a conversation with his mom Lisa about children that are less fortunate, not only on Halloween but at Christmas.

He decided he wanted to do something to help during the holiday season and is teaming up with Giving Hope KC so he can help those children in the Kansas City metro have a Merry Christmas.

Victory Ford in KCK is holding a Mason’s Merry Toy Drive this Saturday, Dec. 7, and those that bring a new toy can get a picture taken with Santa Claus from 10 a.m. until noon.

Toys will be distributed through Giving Hope KC and KVC Foster Care Program. Other drop off locations include Sammys Tavern, Amazing Smiles of Kansas City, Village West Family Church, Farm Bureau in Tonganoxie and The Moose Lodge in KCK.