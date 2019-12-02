Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque closes Legends location in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A popular Kansas City restaurant has closed one of their locations.

Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque has closed their location at the Legends Outlet located at 1702 Village West Parkway, a manager at the original location confirmed to FOX4.

The original location at 18th and Brooklyn will remain open.

Arthur Bryant’s was actually started by Arthur’s brother, Charlie, according to the restaurant’s website. After Charlie’s death, Arthur moved the restaurant to its current location.

Evidence of Arthur Bryant’s popularity hangs on the walls of the 18th and Brooklyn location. Everyone from director Steven Spielberg to President Barack Obama has eaten there.