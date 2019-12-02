× Chicago and Rick Springfield are coming to Starlight Theatre

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chicago and Rick Springfield are coming to Kansas City.

The two announced they teaming up for ‘Summer Tour!’ The show comes to Starlight Theatre Wednesday, June 24.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.

