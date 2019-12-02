INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Recording artist Rick Springfield performs onstage during the first ever iHeart80s Party at The Forum on February 20, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Chicago and Rick Springfield are coming to Starlight Theatre
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chicago and Rick Springfield are coming to Kansas City.
The two announced they teaming up for ‘Summer Tour!’ The show comes to Starlight Theatre Wednesday, June 24.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.