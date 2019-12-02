Chiefs players spend time giving back to Chiefs Kingdom during bye week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's a tight race in the AFC West between the Chiefs and the Raiders, but before the crucial match up the Chiefs had a week off, which gave them extra time to prepare and even give back to the community.

It started with Chiefs quarterbacks and tight ends playing video games and competing against deployed military members at Pros vs. G.I. Joes event on Tuesday. While it wasn't quite as loud as Sunday football at Arrowhead, things still got pretty intense.

"When it's a video game, it doesn't matter who you're playing with --your mother, your brother, your best friend -- you're going to get as competitive as you can get," founder Greg Zinone said.

Chiefs backup quarterback Kyle Shurmur said he enjoyed participating in this event.

"They do so much for our country," Shurmur said. "We go out and play a game. They defend our freedom. It's awesome just to interact. It's been a lot of fun."

In addition to competing, the Chiefs players also signed autographs and took pictures with everyone there.

Across town at the Gregg Klice community center, folks lined up to receive free $25 gift cards from running backs, Damien and Darrel Williams. It's on behalf of Spencer Ware's Sickel Cell aWAREness Foundation.

"Just being able to see the faces that you're giving it to and at the end of the day, I`m excited because I wish when I was a little kid that I had somebody in the community giving back because I know I didn't have it like I have it now," Williams said.

Ware no longer suits up for the Chiefs, but he said his heart still belongs to Kansas City. That's why he still finds ways to give back to Chiefs Kingdom.

Ware was unable to be at his event because he was by his mother's side in the hospital as she deals with complications from sickle cell disease.

Whether it was playing a game of Madden, or passing out gift cards -- Chiefs players proved over their bye week that a little kindness goes a long way.