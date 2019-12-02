KC police say 2-month-old’s death was a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says that the death of a 2-month-old boy earlier this year has been ruled a homicide.

Few details have been released at this time but police have identified the child as Jamarion Holland. Police say he was being treated at Children’s Mercy Hospital on August 23 and died on August 25.

Police responded to the hospital on Aug. 24 to investigate a reported assault.

On Nov. 12, a medical examiner ruled Jamarion’s death a homicide.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time and the incident is an ongoing investigation.