KCK police search area, looking for woman who vanished 20 years ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police spent hours Monday digging near a home in Kansas City, Kansas in search of a woman who's been missing for 20 years.

Detectives have been searching at a home near South 49th Street and Barber Avenue, just south of Metropolitan Avenue.

Detectives reopened the case of Star Boomer about a year ago. She vanished on the evening on Feb. 23, 1999. There isn't new information but they wanted to take some time digging up a lot here behind this barrier.

Students and staff from the University of Kansas joined police Monday using new geological technology. Police tell FOX4 they don't use any machines. It's all hands, knees, and shovels. Just in case there 'is' any evidence, they don't want to miss or damage it.

"With the assistance of the University of Kansas we were able to use a ground penetrating radar which showed an anomaly where the house used to be. Though the images do not tell us exactly what is under the soil we will use our resources to help bring an end to this cold case and hopefully some closure to this family," police said in a release Monday.

Boomer was a patron at the former Uncle Mike’s Bar at 49th and Metropolitan in Kansas City, Kansas. Witnesses told police an altercation unfolded in the bar. The fight involved Boomer and a man with a criminal history and known violent behavior, particularly toward women.

She allegedly fell to the ground, causing her to lose consciousness. Witnesses say two men carried her out of the bar. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Boomer’s mother, Hazel Hurtie, previously said a witness told her Shon Pernice was the last person to see her daughter alive.

She told FOX4 back in 2012 that Pernice treated her daughter’s injured arm following the bar fight, before other men dragged her out of the venue.

Pernice is serving time now for killing his wife, Renee Pernice, in January 2009. He pushed her, and she died from the fall.

He previously worked as a paramedic for the Independence Fire Department. It took him three years before he went before a Clay County judge and admitted he was responsible for his wife’s death. There was hope during his trial that he might shed some light on Boomer’s case.

Boomer was 39 years old with a young son. There is a headstone for her but no grave. Her family is hoping she or her remains will be found and there will be some closure.

Two men were originally charged in the case, but prosecutors eventually dropped the charges because witnesses were scared and unwilling to cooperate.

Police say South 49th Street will be closed from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily, between Barber and Douglas, to thru traffic, while officers are conducting the search.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation website, “Investigators believe several individuals may have knowledge and information to help solve this crime.” At this time, there hasn’t been enough evidence to proceed with an arrest or prosecution.

If you know something that could help solve this case, call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, Homicide/Robbery Unit at 913-573-6010 or the KBI at 1-800 KS CRIME (1-800-572-7643). You can also call the anonymous tips hotline at 816-474-TIPS.