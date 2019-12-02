Local church brings people of all faiths together to help feed hundreds every week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Every Monday night, a program called the Micah Ministry works to feed hundreds of poor and homeless people in Kansas City.

It operates out of the Independence Boulevard Christian Church at 606 Gladstone, just off Independence Avenue, and it’s run by Sharon Cantrell and her husband, Darrell.

Each Monday, Darrel starts cooking before 6 a.m. in order to make more than 1,000 meals that will be served, table-style, by dozens of volunteers.

“We don’t have any kind of requirements, so everyone who comes through the door is fed -- until they are full,” Sharon said.

Volunteers from different faiths come from about two dozen local churches, synagogues and mosques. They give their time year-round, united in one goal.

“We are Christians, we are Jews, Muslim and folks from the Atheist Coalition, and we all serve side by side, knowing that these are all our brothers and sisters. And we’re just trying to do the best we can, trying to make sure that people have food and clothing,” Sharon said.

The outreach also operates clothing pantries for men, women and children year-round. In the fall, it provides school uniforms and supplies for needy children of the clients it serves.

And this time of year, poor and homeless families can register their children for a secret Santa, then volunteers will shop for toys and donate them so those children have a gift for Christmas.

“Whether you believe in Christmas or you don’t, they look around and see a culture where everyone is getting something," Sharon said. "Every child should be remembered. No child should be hungry. No child should go without food. No child should go without shelter, and no child should go without some kind of a Christmas wish."

Everything runs on donations. If you’d like to donate, volunteer or find out more, call 816-231-0016 or visit their website.