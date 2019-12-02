× Longtime Kansas City staffer selected as interim city manager, replacing Troy Schulte

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City now has a new interim city manager after Troy Schulte left the job earlier than expected last month.

Mayor Quinton Lucas named Assistant City Manager Earnest Rouse as acting city manager, effective immediately, the city said Monday.

Rouse is taking over for Schulte, who left the position in late November for a new role in Jackson County as a county administrator. Schulte planned to retire at the end of February, but left the post early for the county position. Monday was Schulte’s last day on the job.

“I’m humbled to be able to serve Kansas City in this new capacity,” Rouse said. “I look forward to working closely with Mayor Lucas, the City Council, and my City colleagues to continue improving the City’s basic services.”

Rouse has served as an assistant city manager and general services director since 2011. But his time in City Hall started long before that.

He started working for the city as a municipal management trainee in 1988, and since then, he’s worked as a budget analyst, financial manager and administrative officer, among other positions.

“Mr. Rouse understands fiscal responsibility, our core mission to deliver basic services for our residents, and is known throughout the organization as a strong, experienced mentor, leader and supervisor,” Lucas said in a news release.

According to the city, Rouse will be the third black city manager in the city’s history.

“Mr. Rouse – who has served the past 30 years in a variety of roles and departments within the Kansas City government – will bring important perspective to the city manager’s office as we work to make Kansas City a quality, safe, and affordable place to live for all,” Lucas said.

Kansas City will continue its nationwide search for a permanent city manager.