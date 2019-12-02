× Missouri woman ditches her corporate gig to raise bison on the farm

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A south St. Louis woman decided to trade in her corporate gig for a new job raising bison.

For years, Peggy Ladd worked for a utility company, KMOV reports. Now, she’s the owner and operator of Klondike Bison in Jefferson County. Her animals will be on the market in the next couple of years.

“It’s exciting. It’s the best thing ever,” Ladd said. “I tell ya being a farmer’s a heck of a lot better than being a corporate wonk.”

The bison first started arriving in late September and just last week she got the final bison. She now has 21 in her herd.

Her bison came from two other ranchers in Jefferson County. They’re worth several hundred dollars apiece.

“Anything from $500 to $1,000,” Ladd said. “You may pay for a bull $5,000, $10,000.”

Ladd still lives in south St. Louis and commutes to southern Jefferson County.

“My mom and dad bought this farm in 1959,” Ladd said. “I was born and bred a farm girl.”

Friends followed her progress on Facebook, and when she was setting up her ranch, she reached out to Jefferson County for help.

“We set up the grazing plan, so basically how long she’ll keep her herd on each paddock to help maintain her grasses,” Krystin Bequette said.

While she may run the ranch, Ike, the dominant male is pretty much in charge of the herd.

While Ladd said raising bison was coming back to her roots, she does have concerns about getting into this business.

“I’m not young and I know they are not the easiest animals to raise. It’s not like baby goats you do yoga with,” Ladd said.