New report recommends changes at KCPD to reduce violent crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With numbers rising, changes are coming to Kansas City's homicide unit.

Suggestions include reviewing unsolved cases every 90 days to get a new perspective. Kansas City, Missouri's police chief also plans to hire eight-additional detectives to help keep the case load manageable.

KCPD commissioned a study by The National Public Safety Partnership about how to improve fighting violent crime. The report was complimentary of KCPD, saying it is a very well trained department, but found eight areas where it could improve.

Of the eight recommendations, KCPD is adding eight homicide detectives to its ranks, asking the state for funding to beef up its witness protection program, streamlining it's miranda procedure and and tweaking it's unsolved murder protocol, which is good news to Rhonda Herring, who has been waiting for three years for her son Brandon's killers to be brought to justice.

"I appreciate the time that they took to look into what's going on here in Kansas City, it's needed," Herring said. "I believe it's so needed, especially witness protection. They're afraid, they're afraid and if they do they`re not they don`t know what to do and they think they are going to end u where my son is."

In January 2017, Brandon Herring's body was found by the family of missing woman Jessica Runions was looking for her. was found dead, shot in the head. Police believe Herring was killed November 21 or 22, 2016. His killers are still out running around Kansas City.

"I'm tired of the fact that I have not had justice yet. I'm tired of the fact that every morning I wake up there's three or four more murders," Hering said.

There have been 139 murders in Kansas City so far this year, three more than all of 2018.

Even with the $25,000 reward offered by the TIPS Hotline to solve homicides in KCMO , people aren't talking.

"We need the witnesses to come forward and talk with us and be willing to testify," said KCPD Captain Tim Hernandez. "That's the only way we are going to be able to solve some of these homicides."

But witness protection takes money. KCPD is currently working with the state to better protect people who come forward and provide key information.