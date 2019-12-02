Overland Park council could finally vote on financing massive Brookridge development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A huge project that has been in the works for a half a decade could be one step closer to a final decision.

The Overland Park City Council will vote on financing the Brookridge redevelopment, which could put a hotel, apartment buildings, office spaces, restaurants and more in near 103rd and Antioch.

"We've lived with this for five years. We need to make a decision," Councilman Dave White said.

White said that decision could happen at Monday night's council meeting.

He said a few years ago the council passed the "development plan." Now, they'll vote on financing some or all of it. On Monday night, there will be a public hearing on the project.

"It's going to have to take something that's new to me to change my 'no' vote to a 'yes' vote, and I haven't seen that yet," White said. "But we'll wait and see."

White represents the 3rd Ward where the redevelopment would take place. He said his no vote reflects what most of his constituents want.

"I'm somewhat reacting to my constituents both in the Pinehurst area and Wycliff area. They're generally against it," White said.

"I've had very, very little people come out for the project. Thinking that it's too big, it's too massive, too big. You're plopping, essentially, a commercial area in the middle of a residential area and they don't like."

But neighbor Karen Hayes lives in the Wycliff neighborhood and believes it will bring much needed new life to the area.

"My husband and I are thrilled about it because we feel that progress with the apartments and the restaurants and what they are planning would be good for our neighborhood," Hayes said. "I think it's time for some redevelopment in our neighborhood."

Others FOX4 spoke with don't want the three- or four-story apartment buildings and traffic that come with it.

Either way White wants a final decision.

"I would like a decision to be made tonight if possible rather than kicking the can into the next council in January because I don't think it's fair," White said.

The meeting starts Monday at 7:30 p.m. FOX4 will have the latest live at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.