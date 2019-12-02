Ready for winter weather? Trends suggest otherwise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the first part of December and the wintry season is upon us. We've gotten close to 2" of snowfall officially and the month of December averages about 5" of snow. There's no sign that we're going to add to that snowfall tally anytime soon.

The long range forecast from the Climate Prediction Center has most of the metro right under the bullseye of the "highest chance for above average temperatures" for the first two weeks in December. For perspective, our average highs this month range anywhere from the upper 30s to the low 40s. Not exactly conducive to snowfall. But the pattern isn't exactly wet, either. Last December we had just over 3" of rain.

In fact, our only chance for rain the next few days relies on a system that will move primarily to our south. Most of us just get additional cloud cover. The result? Warmer days with a few more clouds building by Thursday. Excited for winter weather to come? We've got plenty of time for that. Check out our Winter Forecast and enjoy the nice weather in the interim!