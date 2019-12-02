Shopper pays it forward to Price Chopper manager who helped customer who couldn’t afford birthday cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Francisco Villegas may be the new manager at the Price Chopper on Wilson Road, but his customers say he's already like family.

Recently Villegas made such an impression on one of those customer that Alfonso Perez nominated Villegas for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award, which comes with $400 cash.

Perez said as he was checking out and noticed a woman asking the cashier to take a cake off of her bill because she didn't have enough money.

The cashier called Villegas, the manager, to help remove the item, but what he ended up doing inspired Perez to share his experience on social media.

"He’s like no it’s a birthday cake--everyone deserves a cake--and he pulls out his own card and pays for it," Perez said.

When FOX4 and Perez presented Villegas with the award, Villegas was speechless.

See the surprise that moved him to tears in the video player above.

