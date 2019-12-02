× Statewide Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old who’s been missing for nearly a month

SALINA, Kan. — Kansas officials have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old man from Salina who hasn’t been seen for nearly a month.

Kenneth Reitcheck was last seen on Nov. 4. Police say the 69-year-old has “diminished mental health capabilities” and is on disability. But he hasn’t tried to access his disability funds since before he was last seen.

Police also said he doesn’t have a phone, vehicle or any identification.

Reitcheck is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 175 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He is known to frequent the Salina area, but might have family in northwest Kansas, near Colby.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his location is asked to call Salina police at 785-826-7210.