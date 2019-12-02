Take that dream vacation for cheap: Turn Cyber Monday into Travel Tuesday deals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It seems like there are two kinds of people: those who hoard paid vacation time like it’s oxygen and those who don’t really care because they’ll never use it all.

A study earlier this year found 55% of Americans don’t use all their paid vacation days.

The reasons vary. Some people say they’re too busy with either family or work. Others are concerned that they will be penalized at work if they take the time. Another concern is paying for that vacation.

“Travel is always a top New Year’s resolution, but the cost of flights deters many of us from making those dreams a reality,” said Scott Keyes, founder and chief flight expert of Scott’s Cheap Flights.

The good news is that the cost of airfare is relatively low right now.

“Fortunately, we are living — right now — in the golden age of cheap flights. Far from affordable flights being impossible to find, it’s never been as cheap to fly internationally as it is today,” Keyes said.

There are two factors that can greatly impact the cost of your vacation. Where are you going, and when will you take the trip? You can save money by traveling in the off season and using flexible dates.

Another trick is to check out which locations are expected to have cheaper tickets in 2020. Scott’s Cheap Flights says it can help.

It just revealed it’s 20 places to go on cheap flights in 2020 list.

The destinations on the list include Argentina, Hawaii, Japan, France and Morocco. If locations such as Kenya, Alaska, India and Tanzania are on your bucket list, Keyes said 2020 is your year for cheap flights.

Travel deals started dropping on Black Friday and are expected to continue through Travel Tuesday. But if you spot something, don’t wait to book it.

Sites like TravelZoo are offering Cyber Monday deals that will shock you.

Cancun for $399 – 4-night beach vacation including air from certain cities, hotel, airport transfers, and all meals and drinks. There is also a 7-night trip from Kansas City for as low as $849.

China for $299 – If you’ve ever dreamed of traveling to China, you will not be able to beat the price of this trip. It includes roundtrip airfare from Los Angeles to Beijing as well as a flight from Beijing to Shanghai. It covers all hotels, breakfasts, transportation, a guide and some entrance fees. There is a catch with this trip! Read my review to see if it’s right for you. The companies are different, but the trip will be very similar.

Ireland for $599 – The country was beautiful when I visited in spring of 2017. Everything was so green. I expected it to rain every day, but the luck of the Irish traveled with us! The weather was beautiful. TravelZoo is offering this deal for spring travel. It included roundtrip airfare from several U.S. cities. Hotels and a rental car are also included so you can really explore the country and see exactly what you’d like to see.

Paris and Barcelona for $499 – If you’ve ever dreamed of exploring either city, this is your chance. This travel package includes roundtrip airfare from several U.S. cities to Paris, return from Barcelona. Hotels and daily breakfasts are also included. This package also includes the flight from Paris to Barcelona.

Frontier’s Cyber Monday deal is basically giving away flights. The budget airline is offering 99% off fares when you use the code “CYBER.” Keep in mind the fares are valid for nonstop travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and other restrictions and blackout dates apply.

Many other airlines are also offering discounts on Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. Some Black Friday travel deals are also still available.

When you find a trip you’d like to book, make sure you read the fine print. Many are based on double occupancy and there could be tips and other hidden fees that aren’t included in the original price.