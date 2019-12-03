Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- A pop store for low income families opens up Wednesday, and everything inside it is free.

For more than 40 years, the Johnson County Christmas Bureau has given away free clothes, coats, food, books and toys to families in need.

This year, they intend to help more than 12,000 people.

They spend the whole year collecting donations, and this year they have set up shop in the former Best Buy store at 119th and Strang Line in Olathe.

They still have a dire need for more coats – especially for kids – as many of the kids they serve don’t have a winter coat to protect them from the cold.

"For many it’s the only coat a child has," a volunteer said. " We have children who receive a new outfit for the winter and it’s the first time they’ve had new clothing. It makes a big difference to the people we help."

If you would like to donate a coat, food, or money, go to jccb.org to learn how.

Also, if you are a family in need and want to take some of these goodies home to your family, you can apply by either going to the former Best Buy store in Olathe or filling out a form online.