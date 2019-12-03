Candle may have sparked fire that killed 7-year-old Missouri boy

Fire near St. Louis picture

Picture from the Lincoln County Fire Protection District.

MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. — Authorities say a Missouri mobile home fire that killed a 7-year-old boy apparently started in the area where a candle was burning after a power outage.

KSDK-TV reports that Jaxon Parks was found dead inside his grandmother’s home early Saturday in Moscow Mills, about 60 miles  north of St. Louis. Nine other people got out before firefighters arrived.

Four of the people who escaped were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation injuries.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate and determined the fire to be accidental. Power was out in the neighborhood, and the candle was lit to provide light in the home.

Jaxon’s father, Devin Parks, said he and his family had been staying at his parents’ house to get back on their feet. He said he tried to save his son but couldn’t find him.

