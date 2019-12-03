Former KC man linked to drug-related murder, pleads guilty to trafficking 52 illegal guns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City man who is linked to a drug-related murder has pleaded guilty to trafficking 52 illegal firearms.

Kameron Bynum, 24, of Wilson, North Carolina pleaded guilty to several drug and gun related charges in Kansas City federal court.

According to prosecutors, Bynum broke through the roof of Smart Pawn at 63rd and Troost on May 13, 2017 and stole 52 handguns, valued at nearly $20,000.

Investigators also said that the vehicle Bynum used during the burglary was at the scene of a 2016 murder, as well as Bynum’s phone.

Bynum admitted to shooting a person in the 2900 block of E 35th Street, but said he was trying to buy Xanax pills from the victim and shot him in self-defense after the victim drew a gun.

On May 26, 2017 officers in North Carolina arrested Bynum on an outstanding warrant. At the time of his arrest, Bynum had 13 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was charged in federal court on June 30, 2017 and a search of his North Carolina apartment turned up 407 Xanax tablets, other drugs and a loaded Glock 9mm handgun stolen from Smart Pawn in Kansas City.

Under a plea agreement, Bynum’s recommended sentence is 16 years and three months in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing is scheduled at a later date.