Hostess Brands, Kansas City-based maker of Twinkies, agrees to buy Voortman Cookies $320 million

Posted 12:49 pm, December 3, 2019, by

Hostess Brands Inc. said Monday that it has a deal to buy a cookie maker for $320 million in cash.

Kansas City-based Hostess (Nasdaq: TWNK) said it has an agreement to buy Voortman Cookies Ltd. for $320 million in cash. The deal is expected to close in early January.

Ontario-based Voortman is a leading maker of wafer and sugar-free cookies.

Hostess hailed the deal as giving it a presence in the fast-growing market for cookies, and particularly cookies seen as lighter.

Click here to read more about this story from the Kansas City Business Journal, a FOX4 reporting partner.

