Hostess Brands, Kansas City-based maker of Twinkies, agrees to buy Voortman Cookies $320 million

Hostess Brands Inc. said Monday that it has a deal to buy a cookie maker for $320 million in cash.
Kansas City-based Hostess (Nasdaq: TWNK) said it has an agreement to buy Voortman Cookies Ltd. for $320 million in cash. The deal is expected to close in early January.
Ontario-based Voortman is a leading maker of wafer and sugar-free cookies.
Hostess hailed the deal as giving it a presence in the fast-growing market for cookies, and particularly cookies seen as lighter.
