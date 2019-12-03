× KC man charged in 2-month-old’s August death, caused by head trauma, prosecutors say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is now facing charges in the death of a 2-month-old baby boy who died in August.

Arlandez Drew has been charged with felony child abuse or neglect resulting in death in Jackson County. It was just Monday that Kansas City police ruled 2-month-old Jamarion Holland’s death a homicide.

Court records say KC police were dispatched to a home on Charlotte Street, just off Bannister and Holmes roads, where they found Drew, who had been caring for the infant by himself. Drew told police he was the boyfriend of Jamarion’s mother.

The 28-year-old told police the baby boy began choking on formula. He allegedly tried to clear his airway, but when Jamarion stopped breathing, court documents say he notified a neighbor who performed CPR.

Emergency responders transported the 2-month-old to a local hospital and then to Children’s Mercy where he later died on Aug. 25.

A scan of the baby’s brain at Children’s Mercy revealed bleeding in the brain and extreme swelling, as well as retinal bleeding. Doctors believed the injuries were consistent with head trauma abuse.

Court records say the medical examiner determined in November that Jamarion’s death was caused by complications from head and neck trauma, and the medical examiner ruled the baby’s death a homicide.

In an interview with police, court documents say Drew told investigators he, along with his girlfriend’s father, had been watching the baby a few days that week. The woman’s father and one of her friends had watched the baby in weeks prior while she was at work.

Court records say the woman said her son had been healthy up until the past 4-5 days when he began vomiting everything he ate and sleeping more often. She thought he got sick around Aug. 18 and had scheduled a doctor’s appointment for him in two weeks.

But the woman’s father said the baby had also been spitting up “kind of a lot” at times two weeks before his death.

Drew has been taken into police custody, and prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $100,000.

