KC man found guilty of stealing his kid’s identities in tax fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been convicted in federal court of a tax fraud scheme where he stole his children’s identities.

Michael Kheop, 51, was convicted of three counts of making false claims, two counts of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft Monday in federal court in Kansas City.

According to prosecutors, Kheop created a fake business in 2013 and then made fraudulent W-2 forms in order to claim income tax refunds in his own name and the names of his three minor children.

Kehop filed 12 fraudulent claims for refunds on behalf of the children between 2014 and 2017. He filed fraudulent claims for refunds in his own name from 2015 to 2017.

Prosecutors said he tried to defraud the federal government of over $2.5 million, although the U.S Treasury actually paid him $24,322.

He faces a sentence of up to 55 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the false claims and mail fraud convictions, plus a mandatory sentence of two years for identity theft.

A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.