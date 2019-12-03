Man shot and killed at Missouri Waffle House while celebrating his birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting inside a Waffle House restaurant in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis County police say the shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in Berkeley.

The victim was believed to be around 20 to 30 years old. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn’t immediately released.

According to FOX4's sister station KTVI, the man was celebrating his birthday. He was there with his girlfriend and cousins when someone walked in and shot him, they told KTVI. Although, the Associated Press is reporting the shot came from outside and shattered a window.

His family told KTVI they didn't recognize the shooter, who eventually drove away from the scene.

Police released no description of a suspect.